The Race To Dominate The Green Hydrogen Industry

The race is on to develop and dominate the green hydrogen industry. Investment is pouring into the industry as companies and governments alike push to produce a clean fuel that can be used in a multitude of ways, from heating to transportation. Europe initially appeared to be in the lead, but with big plans for the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, this may be short-lived. So, with all the talk, what’s actually happening in the green hydrogen world, and which region of the world is likely to dominate the hydrogen market? Experts are questioning…