The Ultimate Guide To Different Types Of Lithium Batteries

Lithium batteries have become the go-to choice for many industries due to their high energy density, long lifespan, and low self-discharge rate. With so many different types of lithium batteries available on the market today, it can be challenging to determine which one is right for your specific needs. In this article, we'll explore the various types of lithium batteries available and their unique features. Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Lithium-ion batteries are one of the most common types of rechargeable batteries. They are widely used in portable…