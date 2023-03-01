Oil Demand Set To Climb As China’s Economy Finally Rebounds

China’s economy appears to be leaving behind the early faltering of the reopening, with manufacturing, construction, and export orders rebounding sharply in February, in a sign that the world’s top crude importer could soon start seeing a jump in oil demand. The Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) jumped to 52.6 in February from 50.1 in January, data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. The surge in factory activity was the fastest in over a decade—the highest figure since…