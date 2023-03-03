Interstate Natural Gas Pipeline Additions Fell To A Record Low In 2022

There were five new interstate natural gas pipeline projects in the United States last year, adding a total of 897 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) to interstate natural gas pipeline capacity. That is the least new capacity coming online since records began in 1995, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) says. Higher growth in intrastate capacity and a reduction in overall capital expenditures from oil and gas firms led to the low capacity additions to interstate natural gas pipelines last year, the EIA said in a new analysis based…