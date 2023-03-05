M&A On The Rise In Mining Industry

Dealmaking in the mining industry just became hotter this year after an unsolicited proposal to combine two of the world's top senior gold producers—a merger that could turn into the biggest gold mining sector acquisition ever. Newmont Corporation's bid to acquire 100% of Australia's Newcrest Mining—rejected by the takeover target at this point—sparked talk about a new wave of consolidation in the mining sector, driven by high gold prices and the pursuit of supply of key metals for the energy transition, including copper…