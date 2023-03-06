What You Need To Know To Start Trading Oil Futures

Trading oil futures is an attractive proposition to many people. The market moves quickly, and in both directions, giving lots of opportunity for profit. Of course, that also brings the risk of losses but most of the time, the oil futures market is liquid enough to allow for good order fills on both entry and exit orders. For those whose only trading experience is in stocks, however, getting involved in oil futures can be a daunting experience. Those looking to do so always have questions, and there are some things you need to know if you want…