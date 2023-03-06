Guyana’s Upcoming Oil Auction Is Attracting Attention From Supermajors

Shell and Chevron, as well as Brazil’s state major Petrobras, are among the 10 companies that are considering taking part in Guyana’s next oil tender, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources in the know. Guyana is offering 14 offshore blocks in the new tender as it seeks to speed up its transformation into a major oil producer and at the same time reduce Exxon’s dominance of its emerging oil industry. The U.S. supermajor, in partnership with Hess Corp., has made more than 30 discoveries in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana,…