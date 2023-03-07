The EU Moves Toward Forming A Natural Gas Buyers’ Cartel

The European Union will make its first move as a buyers’ group on the international gas market next month as it launches the first tender for suppliers. The tender follows months of discussions on how best to secure natural gas supplies for the 27-member bloc in such a way as to avoid some member states outbid other member states because of their deeper pockets. The solution was found in what would effectively be a buyers’ cartel, shopping for gas as one. According to Bloomberg, the first offers, from gas suppliers in the United States,…