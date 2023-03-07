Is India Drifting Away From The U.S.?

India last week stepped up its negotiations with the U.S. aimed at continuing to import as much oil from Russia as it requires, regardless of current and future sanctions against Moscow. This runs in tandem with India’s ongoing refusal to vote in favour of United Nations resolutions that condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. As recently as December, on a visit to Moscow, India’s Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, stated: “For us, Russia has been a steady and time-tested partner and, as I said, any objective evaluation…