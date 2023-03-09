What are Bitcoin ordinals?
Published
Bitcoin ordinals have been the most hyped-up Web3 trend of 2023 so far. How do ordinals compare to traditional NFTs, and what are the opportunities?Full Article
Published
Bitcoin ordinals have been the most hyped-up Web3 trend of 2023 so far. How do ordinals compare to traditional NFTs, and what are the opportunities?Full Article
has resumed its rally once more as Bitcoin Ordinals make their way to the mainstream. This time around, it is as a result of..
Discussing Bitcoin, Crypto and Traditional markets. Are bitcoin ordinals a scam?