Lloyds share price: Do we have another global bank crisis?

Lloyds share price: Do we have another global bank crisis?

Invezz

Published

Lloyds (LON: LLOY) share price nosedived on Friday as global banking groups continued selling off. The stock retreated to a low of 49p, the lowest level since January 20th of this year. It has dropped by over 7.7% from its highest point this year. Other UK bank stocks like HSBC, Barclays, and NatWest also plunged. […]

Full Article