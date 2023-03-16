America’s LNG Boom Has Grown Too Big Too Fast

Last year, the United States leapfrogged Qatar and Australia to become the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. This was made possible thanks to the surge in LNG demand from Europe as it urgently sought an alternative to Russian pipeline supply. After such a stellar year for U.S. LNG producers despite the months-long outage sat Freeport, which affected the total volume exported, it was only to be expected that the industry would have some serious capacity growth plans. Three new LNG production facilities could get their final investment…