Are Oil Prices Set For A Quick Comeback?

The energy markets are going through one of their worst selloffs in recent times as fears of a new global crisis continue to roil financial markets. Oil prices have crashed spectacularly, with WTI crude falling from $80.46 per barrel just 10 days ago to the $67 range, while Brent has declined from $86.18 per barrel to the $73 range. Oil prices are now trading at levels they last touched in December 2021. “The oil market is going to be stuck in a surplus for most of the first half of the year, but that should change as long as we don’t…