Minnesota Nuclear Power Plant Leaks 400,000 Gallons Of Radioactive Water

Xcel Energy is cleaning up a leak of 400,000 gallons of radioactive water from its nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minnesota, and there is no danger or health risk to the public. The leak occurred months ago but is only now being made public. “Xcel Energy took swift action to contain the leak to the plant site, which poses no health and safety risk to the local community or the environment,” the utility said in a statement carried by The Associated Press. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is monitoring the clean-up activities,…