Russia Extends Black Sea Grain Deal

The Kremlin says Russia is extending a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports for another 60 days. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments on March 17 come one day before the deal was set to expire. The pact can be extended only with Russia's agreement. Moscow had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the deal, hinting that it might not approve an extension. It was unclear when an agreement on the extension would be signed. The United Nations Office in Geneva said discussions were ongoing. Before the Black…