EU Looks To Extend Natural Gas Consumption Cuts For Another Year

The European Commission on Monday proposed extending the emergency measure which targets a 15% reduction in the bloc’s natural gas consumption by another 12 months to the end of the 2023/2024 winter heating season. The existing regulation to have natural gas demand cut by 15% expires at the end of this month. Today’s proposal from the European Commission for another year of gas savings will be discussed by energy ministers at the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (TTE) Council on March 28. EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri…