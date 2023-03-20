Humanity On Thin Ice, Says Latest UN Climate Report

In its latest climate report, the United Nations warns that “humanity is on thin ice” and “ice is melting fast” as greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase. From 2010 to 2019, we saw a 12% increase in greenhouse gas emission, according to the UN climate report. From 1990 to 2019, we saw a 54% increase, with fossil fuel production, industrial activities and methane emissions the main contributors. The report, released on Monday, warns that climate change is already having a clear negative impact across the…