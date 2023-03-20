King Of Saudi Arabia Invites Iranian President For Historic Visit

King Of Saudi Arabia Invites Iranian President For Historic Visit

OilPrice.com

Published

After striking their historic peace deal which was mediated by China in Beijing over a week ago, Iran and Saudi Arabia continue to make strikes toward full normalization of ties, after being archenemies for decades - and before that their peoples having been rivals for centuries when it comes to the religious Shia-Sunni divide. An Iranian official has announced Sunday that the King of Saudi Arabia has issued a formal invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh in an unprecedented move. Raisi is said to have "welcomed"…

Full Article