Robust EV Demand Sends Argentina’s Mining Exports To A 10-Year High

Exports of mined commodities from Argentina hit the highest in 10 years in 2022 driven by demand for EV battery metals, notably lithium. Argentina made $3.86 billion from mined commodity exports last year, Reuters reported, citing government data, with lithium exports alone skyrocketing by 234% in 2022. The battery metal accounted for almost 20% of Argentina’s mining exports. Argentina has the world’s third-largest lithium reserves, which represent 9% of global reserves. Together with Chile and Bolivia, the country accounts for 60%…