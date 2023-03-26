Why Moscow Is Racing To Modernize Its Missile Defense System

On March 22, Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu declared that Russia will complete the modernization of the missile defense system around Moscow by the end of 2023. He also announced the upcoming deployment of new units: one air defense division, one air defense brigade, one regiment equipped with S-350 medium-range air defense systems, the space monitoring radar station Razvyazka and one special operations brigade for air and missile defense (Mil.ru, March 22). Paradoxically, the very next day, on March 23, the Indian Air Force reported…