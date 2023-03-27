NATO Downplays Putin's Threat To Station Nuclear Weapons In Belarus
Published
Ukraine is demanding an emergency United Nations meeting and NATO has warned Russia against “dangerous” and “irresponsible” moves after Vladimir Putin announced he would turn Belarus into a station for tactical nuclear weapons. Despite Putin’s announcement and Ukraine’s emergency meeting demands, NATO appeared to seek to downplay the development, criticizing the Russian leader’s “nuclear rhetoric” but also noting that the Western military alliance had “not seen any changes in Russia’s…Full Article