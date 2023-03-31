Inventory Declines And Supply Disruptions Push Brent Toward $80

Oil markets appear to be back in recovery mode, with both Brent and WTI set for a second consecutive weekly gain. The combination of a supply disruption in Kurdistan and a significant drop in U.S. inventories has helped to push oil prices higher. Later today, bearish sentiment could well return when new U.S. inflation data is released.Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will regret not signing up for Global Energy Alert. Oilprice.com's premium newsletter provides everything…