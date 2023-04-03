Energy stocks were the best-performing stocks in London as investors cheered the latest crude oil news. Harbour Energy, Ithaca Energy, Tullow Oil, and Energean were the best-performing stocks in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index. Similarly, Shell (LON: SHEL) and BP (LON: BP) rose by more than 4%, making them the best FTSE 100 performers. Crude […]Full Article
BP, Shell, Harbour, Tullow shares jump as crude oil prices rebound
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
European Oil Stocks Rise After OPEC+ Production Cut
Shares in European oil companies rose in early trade Monday after a group of large oil producers led by Saudi Arabia said they..
Upworthy