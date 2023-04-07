Saudi And Omani Delegates Head To Yemen For Peace Talks With Houthi Officials

A Saudi-Omani delegation is set to travel next week to Yemen for peace talks with Houthi officials, two anonymous sources told Reuters on Friday. The goal of the talks is to form a permanent ceasefire between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, with Oman mediating. The talks come after Iran and Saudi Arabia—who have been on opposites sides for years in the Yemen conflict—recently agreed to renew their relationship with China facilitating the beginning of the restoration process. Iran agreed last…