China’s Top Oil Companies To Invest $14.5 Billion In Renewable Energy

China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has committed to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060. The move is a significant change in direction for the country, which has heavily relied on coal-fired power plants for much of its energy needs. In response, state-owned energy majors have started ramping up their renewable energy investments. Three companies, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp or Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), and PetroChina are at the forefront of these investment efforts. The…