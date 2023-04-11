Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

I often get asked by readers of my articles, most of which involve investing in upstream oil and gas producers, and the service providers that support their activities, what the future of liquid, petroleum based fuels might be. People asking these questions, are rightly concerned about the viability of these companies. Concerned because much of what they hear from the news media, governmental entities, and, sometimes, from the companies themselves indicates there is a curtain dropping on petroleum assets in the next few years. All thanks to an…