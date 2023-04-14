Russia's Oil Revenues Rebound As Exports Surge To Three-Year High

Russia's crude oil and refined product exports surged in March to the highest level since April 2020, as fuel exports jumped, bringing $1 billion more to Putin's oil revenues last month compared to February, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Russian crude and product exports increased in March by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), reaching 8.1 million bpd, the highest oil export levels from Russia in three years, the IEA said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report today. A jump in product shipments accounted for most of…