TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 17
TSX stocks may remain volatile today, as investors await the monthly inflation report due on Tuesday.Full Article
TSX tech investors may want to closely monitor the consumer inflation numbers this morning.
An early morning recovery in metals prices could lift TSX mining stocks today.
The recently released U.S. employment report might keep TSX stock volatile today.