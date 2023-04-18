Volkswagen Has Ambitious Plans To Capture European EV Market Share

Just as the EV price wars are heating up, Volkswagen has launched its much awaited ID7 sedan. Expected to be priced around $38,000 to $40,000 for the entry level model, the stunning sedan will assuredly be a direct competitor to Tesla's Model 3. A release by the company on Monday details the first all-electric Volkswagen for the upper mid-size sedan class, touting its "combination of excellent aerodynamics and a new, more efficient drivetrain". The launch is set for Fall 2023 for Europe and China, and then 2024 for North…