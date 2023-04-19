Tokyo, Japan, April 19th, 2023, Chainwire WebX will gather Web2 & Web3 players from around the world CoinPost, Japan’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain media outlet, is pleased to announce that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to speak by video at WebX, a global Web3 conference in Tokyo on July 25–26. What is WebX? WebX, which […]Full Article
Japan’s Prime Minister to Deliver Video Message at CoinPost’s WebX Conference
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Japan's Prime Minister to Deliver Video Message at CoinPost's WebX Conference
Tokyo, Japan, April 19th, 2023, ChainwireWebX will gather Web2 & Web3 players from around the world CoinPost, Japan’s largest..
Upworthy