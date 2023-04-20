Pakistan Has Bought Its First Russian Oil Cargo. Now What?

Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil, a move that could potentially reduce the country's reliance on Middle Eastern oil producers. The order amounts to around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude oil, which does not include related products. In 2022, Pakistan imported 154,000 bpd of oil, with most of it coming from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The introduction of Russian crude could have a significant impact on the supplies from Middle Eastern producers, which may not be welcomed and could lead to future issues.…