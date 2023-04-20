Canadian Government Admits It’s Short Tens Of Thousands Of Oil Workers

Despite all the talk about phasing out oil and gas and a ‘just transition’, government reports show that the Canadian oil and gas sector is short tens of thousands of workers. Asked by Canadian Member of Parliament Martin Shields, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan, who represents St. John's South—Mount Pearl said that “The oil and gas industry is going to be with us for quite some time, and I would argue proudly so,”. The Minister went on to say that Canada is one of the world’s oil and gas producing…