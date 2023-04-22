Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Direct extraction could be the next big thing in mining for lithium—one of the most crucial minerals for the energy transition. Start-ups created in recent years are now looking to extract lithium from the brine underneath abandoned oil wells, where the resource is more or less estimated, and most of the drilling has been done. The technology is still in the early stages of development and needs to be further refined and scaled to achieve commercialization. But if the start-ups achieve a breakthrough soon, as many of them…