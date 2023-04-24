Shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) opened about 55% up on Monday after Trillium Capital said it wanted to buy the visual media company. Details of the proposed buyout offer Trillium is willing to pay $10 a share for the Seattle-headquartered firm – a near 100% premium on its previous close. In the […]Full Article
Getty Images shares opened 55% up on Monday: here’s why
