Suncor In $4.1B Deal To Buy TotalEnergies’ Oilsands Operations

Calgary-based Suncor Energy will acquire French TotalEnergies’ Canadian operations in a US$4.1-billion deal for the oilsands patch. For US$4.1 billion in cash and another potential $450 million under a conditional arrangement, Suncor will acquire TotalEnergies EP Canada’s 31.23% interest in Canada’s Fort Hills oilsands project and a 50% working interest in Surmont, which is operated by ConocoPhillips. Fort Hills is an open-pit mine containing raw oil sands bitumen. Suncor says the deal will boost its per day production capacity…