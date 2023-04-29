2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Aim for $500 Monthly Income
Published
High-yield dividend stocks can help you offset the capital needed to meet a specific passive-income goal by a substantial margin.Full Article
High-yield dividend stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) can add some much-needed income to your portfolio.
Income investors aiming to make at least $100 in passive income per month can invest in two high-yield TSX stocks paying monthly..