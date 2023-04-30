Just Bitcoin or diversify? 5 cryptocurrencies to watch in the next few days
If Bitcoin price breaks above $30,000, several altcoins such as SOL, ATOM, ICP and HBAR are well-positioned for a rally of their own.Full Article
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price has moved into a correction phase in the past few days after falling by over 12% from the highest level..
Bitcoin price has written a red candle in the 1-week chart for the first time after five consecutive weeks. As NewsBTC reported,..