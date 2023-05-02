Oil Prices Unlikely To Get Support From Rising Jet Fuel Demand

Airlines are finally emerging from the gloom of the global pandemic. Having weathered record fuel prices and a sharp downturn in customers, the industry is looking forward to a surge in demand, with major airlines forecasting bumper profits for 2023. Such resurgent demand in the world’s most developed economies across Europe and North America should lead to booming fuel consumption – which could prove to be a major tailwind for oil prices. After all, data shared with City A.M. by analytics firm Cirium, clearly…