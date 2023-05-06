Kazakhstan Could See Utility Costs Surge This Summer

A senior official in Kazakhstan has warned that household utility rates are set to rise precipitously, by up to 30 percent, this summer as the country confronts the gargantuan challenge of overhauling crucial infrastructure. Speaking to reporters, National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said on April 26 that the government will take measures to ensure the cost increases are as pain-free as possible, but that they are unavoidable. “We have to use resources sparingly,” Kuantyrov said. Rate increases for electricity, water and gas will…