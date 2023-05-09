Canada Wildfires Shut In Nearly 4% Of Oil And Gas Production

Wildfires in Canada have so far resulted in the shut-in of 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from the country’s oil and natural gas production, or 3.7% of all output, as operators shut down producing fields and processing plants. Alberta, the main energy-producing province in Canada, declared this weekend a state of emergency, with tens of thousands forced to evacuate amid raging wildfires in Canada’s oil country. On Saturday, there were 110 active wildfires in the province, of which 36 were out of control.…