Tesla Launches Construction Of Lithium Refinery In Texas

Tesla this week broke ground on a lithium refinery in Texas in the company’s latest move aimed at ensuring a sufficient supply of critical materials for the manufacturing of its cars. It is also part of a plan to expand Tesla’s presence across the EV supply chain, Reuters noted in a report on the news. The refinery should be up and running by next year, and ready to ramp up a year later to an annual output sufficient for the production of 1 million EV batteries. "As we look ahead a few years, a fundamental choke point in the advancement…