U.S. Inflation Slips Below 5% But Still Higher Than Fed's Target

U.S. inflation slipped below 5% in the month of April, marking the 10th straight month of declines as prices for milk, airline tickets, and new cars fell. However, U.S. consumer prices increased in April on higher gasoline costs and rents, with CPI rising 4.9% year-on-year. Although that marks a sharp decline since hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% last June, prices are still rising at more than twice the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%, potentially ensuring that the central bank won't be increasing or cutting rates any time soon. "There's a little…