The 5 Largest Oil-Producing Countries In Latin America

Latin America emerged over the last two decades as one of the world’s top oil-producing regions. This occurred because of Brazil’s immense offshore oil boom driven by that country’s ultra-deep-water pre-salt oilfields. While regional production declined due to the collapse of Venezuela’s petroleum industry under the weight of corruption, malfeasance, and harsh U.S. sanctions, Latin America is attracting considerable interest from foreign energy companies. Guyana’s emergence as a regional petroleum producer, with its…