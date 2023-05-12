Petrobras Has High Hopes For Refining, Pre-Salt Discoveries

Brazilian-controlled oil company Petrobras has high hopes for increasing its refining capacity and its Curacao pre-salt discovery, company officials said on Friday. In a Friday webcast for investors, Petrobras director of industrial processes and products William Franca said that the company has the potential to increase its refining capacity by as much as a half a million barrels daily without greenfield projects. According to Franca, there are multiple projects currently being reviewed that will increase Petrobras’ distillation capacity—and…