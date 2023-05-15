Turkey’s Next President To Be Elected In Runoff

Turkey’s incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to secure 50% of the votes in yesterday’s election, heading for a runoff with closest rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu. This is shaping up to be a tough battle for the Turkish president, who has been in power since 2014. He is still in the lead, according to the latest poll data, but the challenge of winning will be more significant. According to one Turkish analyst cited by Al Jazeera, both contenders for the top job will now be courting the leader of a right-wing party that surprised…