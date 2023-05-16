Why The Revival Of Nuclear Energy Is Good News For Russia

It seems increasingly likely that we are witnessing the dawn of a new nuclear era. After decades of decline in the West, a potent mix of climate goals and politically motivated energy wars have changed public and private opinion regarding the controversial energy source. Nuclear has notorious drawbacks, but it’s also a proven form of carbon-free energy production, with plenty of existing infrastructure. It also doesn’t entail any of the issues with variability that are associated with wind and solar power. Many advocates of nuclear…