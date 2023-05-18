Vietnam Faces Power Cuts Amid Heatwave

The biggest city in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City, is looking to conserve electricity usage amid a heatwave that has depleted water reservoirs for hydropower, the source generating around one-third of Vietnam’s electricity. Parts of Asia have been under a spell of hot and dry weather in recent weeks due to the forming of the El Nino pattern that brings dry and hot weather in most of Southeast Asia. Coal is Vietnam’s single biggest power source, with a 46% share, followed by hydropower with 31%, according to BloombergNEF data from 2021.…