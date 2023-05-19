Canada's Gasoline Prices Set To Rise As Driving Season Starts

Alberta's wildfires could shut in more oil production, adding to rising gasoline demand at the start of Canada's driving season this weekend and pushing gasoline prices in Canada higher, analysts told The Canadian Press ahead of long May 20-22 long weekend. "It's not unusual to see gas prices go up and down around weekends, and especially long weekends," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, told The Canadian Press. Wildfires in Alberta could put upward pressure on oil and gasoline prices, the analysts say. Following…