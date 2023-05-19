Alberta Wildfires Still Sapping Crude Oil Production

Raging wildfires in Canada could shave off 0.1%-0.3% of the country’s real gross domestic production this month, according to an estimate from ATB Financial. The number of wildfires grew on Friday, to 93 distinct fires, with out-of-control blazes falling by 1 to 25, according to provincial data. The current hit to the country’s crude oil production is estimated at between 240,000 and 300,000 barrels per day, according to Rystad estimates. Rystad Energy warned previously that nearly 2.7 million barrels per day of Alberta oil sands production…