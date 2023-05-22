U.S. stocks were briefly spooked this morning following social media reports of an explosion near the Pentagon. Images have been confirmed to be fake Interestingly, the social platforms even flooded with images of the said explosion that resulted in a significant albeit not durable market sell-off. S&P 500 has now recovered and stabilised, though, since […]Full Article
U.S. stocks briefly spooked on fake images of explosion near Pentagon
